Greene County Sheriff’s Department investigating a suspicious death

BOIS D’ARC, Mo. — A suspicious death investigation is in progress in Greene County after a deceased male was found on West Farm Road 148 on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were sent on a well-being check and found Stanley Simon, 39, at the scene. Simon’s family has been notified of his death.

The victim’s vehicle is missing from the scene. Simons vehicle is a white 2004 Chevrolet 3500 Quad Cab Dually with MO License Plates: 9UBL50. The vehicle also has a “Back the Blue” sticker in the back glass.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at (417) 868-4040.