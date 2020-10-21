Greene County Sheriff’s Department investigating a suspicious death

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Facebook Greene County Sheriffs Office

Make It Count

BOIS D’ARC, Mo. — A suspicious death investigation is in progress in Greene County after a deceased male was found on West Farm Road 148 on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were sent on a well-being check and found Stanley Simon, 39, at the scene. Simon’s family has been notified of his death.

The victim’s vehicle is missing from the scene. Simons vehicle is a white 2004 Chevrolet 3500 Quad Cab Dually with MO License Plates: 9UBL50. The vehicle also has a “Back the Blue” sticker in the back glass.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at (417) 868-4040.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now