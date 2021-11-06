Greene County Deputies arrest burglary suspect for Saturday morning crime spree

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Authorities have arrested a man accused of breaking into homes around Greene County.

Greene County Deputies were dispatched to the 2900 Block of West Ellison Drive after a man attempted to force entry into a home. The suspect was unsuccessful and fled away in a vehicle.

Later, deputies were dispatched to the 5000 Block South Burrows Avenue for an active assault. According to police, the same suspect entered into an open garage where the victim was and the suspect threatened him with a knife. However, the victim’s spouse was able to call 911 which scared the suspect and the suspect fled away in a vehicle.

While deputies were taking a report from the victim, another active assault was called into dispatch in the 700 Block of East Westchester Court. The same suspect forced his way inside a residence and attempted to stab the homeowner. The victim and the3 suspect struggled over the weapon for several minutes and the victim was eventually able to disarm the suspect. The suspect then fled from the residence in a vehicle.

Several deputies were in the area of the incident and located the suspect fleeing in a vehicle near Campbell Avenue and Plainview Road. Deputies initiated a traffic stop on the suspect but the suspect refused to stop at first. Eventually, the vehicle was stopped and the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect was taken to the Greene County Jail and is facing the following charges:

Assault 1st Degree

Domestic Assault 1st Degree

Burglary 1st Degree x2

No victims were injured during the incident.