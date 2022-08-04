OZARK, Mo.– The fourth of four women charged in connection to the drug-induced death of a man from Clever has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance.

Pachetta Tolliver is to be sentenced on October 19, 2022 after she agreed to plead guilty to a reduced charge, according to online court records.

She and Randi Highfill, Gracey Fipps, and Jeana Fipps were originally charged with second-degree murder, delivery of a controlled substance and first-degree burglary.

Highfill was sentenced to 12 years for involuntary manslaughter and charges were dismissed against the Fipps sisters.

According to court documents, the four went to a man’s home, drugged him and robbed him. The incident happened on March 8th, 2020.

The documents state Highfill texted with a man from Clever to arrange to stay the night at his home for a price. She agreed and texted Tolliver and the Fippses, who provided transportation.

The man was drugged with what the women believed to be heroin, according to a probable cause statement. They searched his house for money and valuables and left with those items.

Highfill told investigators it took about 30 minutes for the drugs to kick in, then JG passed out. The women took money, marijuana and other valuables.

The man was later found dead at his home on March 14th. Investigators say toxicology reports found he had Fentanyl in his system, not heroin.