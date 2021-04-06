Four people arrested in connection to the vandalism of a Webster County church

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.– Deputies have arrested four people who vandalized a historic church off of Highway 38 in Elkland.

According to Sheriff Roye Cole, two different groups vandalized Pleasant View Church over the weekend. One of the suspects arrested has connections with both groups.

Cole says several others have been identified in connection with the vandalism, but the incident is still under investigation.

There is no confirmation on any motive for vandalizes Pleasant View Church. Cole says this case has led to arrests in other vandalism crimes in Strafford such as mailbox bashing and sign thefts.

