SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield high school student charged in 2018 with sexual assault after allegations he attacked a student in a stairwell at Central High School has been sentenced.

Marquies Thomas, now 23 years of age, was found guilty in April of five counts of sodomy and related sexual assault counts. According to the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, he was sentenced as follows:

Seven years in prison on each of the five sodomy charges.

A year in Greene County Jail for each of three counts of sexual abuse.

Six months in Greene County Jail for one count of sexual misconduct.

According to a probable cause statement issued after the Nov. 2, 2018, incident, Thomas assaulted a 17-year-old female student in the staircase. He was 18 at the time of the assault.

Information was not available on whether sentencing will be served back to back or concurrently and whether he will receive credit for time spent in the county jail since the attack.

OzarksFirst has requested clarification on this point from the Greene County Circuit Clerk’s office and will update this story when that information is provided.