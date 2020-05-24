Florida woman charged with manslaughter initially claimed man fell on knife

(FOX) — A Florida woman has been arrested in a man’s fatal stabbing after initially telling investigators the victim died after falling on a knife, authorities said.

Lillian Patterson, 19, was charged Saturday with negligent manslaughter in the death of Xavier Collins in her home in Marion County.

Deputies showed up at the home Friday night in response to a 911 call reporting a heart attack, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

After finding a traumatic injury to the 19-year-old Collins’ chest, “Patterson then claimed Collins had fallen onto a knife held by one the children in the home,” the sheriff’s office said.

She then claimed both she and a small child were holding knives, and Collins fell onto one of the knives, according to the news release.

The sheriff’s office said that during another interview with investigators, Patterson claimed Collins began “wrestling” with her as she was holding a knife in one hand and a cellphone in the other.

“Patterson changed her statement multiple times regarding where she was holding the knife,” authorities said, adding: “Patterson also acknowledged she had multiple opportunities to relinquish the knife before, and during, the time the victim, Collins, was ‘wrestling’ with her.”

Patterson was jailed and awaiting a court appearance.