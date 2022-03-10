CASSVILLE, Mo.– Investigation of a structure fire at a mobile home in Cassville resulted in one arrest and charges of arson and domestic assault.

Amanda F. Allen was arrested on Thursday, March 3. Police said in a probable cause statement she had set multiple fires in the mobile home during a domestic dispute. The building was a total loss.

Allen is being charged with 1st-degree arson, 1st-degree domestic assault and 1st-degree assault or attempted assault.

A preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for April 13, 2022.

Allen previously received two other charges for domestic assault, once in December 2021 and again in February 2022.