Father, son sentenced in death of disabled Missouri man

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri father and son have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in the death of a developmentally disabled man and covering up his death.

Anthony Flores was sentenced Wednesday to about 15.5 years in federal prison for failing to provide Carl DeBrodie with medical care.

DeBrodie’s body was found encased in concrete in April 2017 in Fulton. Authorities believe he died months earlier.

Flores’ son, Anthony R.K. Flores, was sentenced later Wednesday to three years of probation for helping to cover up DeBrodie’s death by lying to authorities.

Sherry Paulo, the men’s wife and mother, led the scheme and was sentenced Tuesday to 17.5 years in jail.