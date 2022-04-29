SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A trial date has been set for the elder of a father-and-son duo charged with second-degree murder in connection with a 2020 home invasion and homicide.

Rick Johnson, 50, is to be tried in Greene County Circuit Court beginning on Oct. 31, 2022, on charges of murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and attempted burglary.

His son, Rick A. Johnson, has a trial set for Dec. 19, 2022, on identical charges.

The pair are accused although they did not fire the shot that killed a man who was with them.

The Johnsons are charged with the death of Joshua Woods which occurred on June 17, 2020, at a Springfield apartment complex. Police say they and Woods were searching for people they thought had stolen from the elder Johnson.

When Woods and the younger Johnson tried to break into an apartment, a resident fired through the door, killing Woods.