Father, son charged in fatal shooting despite not firing gun

Crime

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri father and son are charged with murder although they did not fire the shot that killed a man who was with them.

Prosecutors say 48-year-old Rick Johnson, of Springfield, and 27-year-old Rick Johnson, of Nixa, were charged Friday with second-degree murder in the death of Joshua Woods on June 17 at a Springfield apartment complex.

Police say the Johnsons and Woods were searching for people they thought had stolen from the elder Johnson. When Woods and the younger Johnson tried to break into an apartment, a resident fired through the door, killing Woods.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties