BEULAH, Mo.– A father and son have been charged in the death of a resident of northern Texas County.

Douglas Wayne Billingsley, 66, and Michael Douglas Billingsley, 37, were both arrested related to the death of resident Vanessa Lee Bradfield.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday Michael Billingsley was the boyfriend of Bradfield. He was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and abandonment of a corpse.

Billingsley’s father, Douglas Billingsley, was charged with tampering with evidence in a felony proceeding, but was released after posting a $20,000 bond. Michael Billingsley is being held wihtout bond.

The Sheriff’s Office said new information was discovered and are anticipating filing new charges of felony murder, domestic assault and abandonment of a corpse against Michael Billingsley. These charges have not yet been made official, however.