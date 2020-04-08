Explosive found at Miller County residence by police

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Police in Miller County found an explosive device while using a warrant to search for stolen property.

Once the explosive was found, According to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the police called the Missouri State Highway Patrol Explosives Disposal Unit.

The disposal unit confirmed the place safe and removed the explosive from the property.

The theft investigation is now pending charges for stealing and additional charges for possession of an explosive device.

Kaleb Henson has been identified by the Miller County Sheriff’s Office as the suspect in this case and is wanted for questioning.

If you have information on the suspect, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 573-369-2342.