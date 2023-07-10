HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — Howell County deputies are investigating explosive devices thrown out of a vehicle Sunday morning.

At 1 a.m. July 9, Howell County Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for a wanted suspect, according to a press release. They made contact with a suspicious vehicle in the area they were searching.

The deputies found that one of the passengers had an active arrest warrant. While they were confirming the warrants, they saw someone throw an object out of the vehicle’s window. They retrieved that item and found another. They turned out to be improvised explosive devices. The Jefferson City bomb squad was called in.

The suspects in the vehicle were arrested. A controlled substance was found on one of the suspects.

OzarksFirst will update this article as more information is released.