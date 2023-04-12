NEVADA, Mo. – An El Dorado Springs man originally charged with seven felony counts in connection with a report of shots fired and the discovery of methamphetamines in his home will be on supervised probation after sentencing Tuesday in Vernon County Circuit Court.

Online court records show Daniel Sands, 55, pleaded guilty under an agreement with Vernon County prosecutors to one count of drug possession and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon. Other counts were dismissed.

He was sentenced to four years in prison for possession of a controlled substance and four years for unlawful possession of a firearm. Those were to be served concurrently, but the execution of the sentences was suspended and he was placed on two years of probation.

Sands was arrested in July of 2021 after deputies responded to a report of shots on East Highway 54 just east of the Dederick community in eastern Vernon County.

Sheriff Jason Mosher said in a release that a structure was hit multiple times but there were no injuries. A search of Sands’ home resulted in the seizure of suspected meth and multiple firearms, Mosher said.