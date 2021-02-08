Drug bust in Vernon County, Missouri recovers a “substantial amount of meth”

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Vernon County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a “substantial amount of meth” in a raid Saturday, Feb. 6.

According to officials with the sheriff’s office, detectives served a search warrant at a motel room in Nevada, Missouri.

During the search, approximately one-quarter of a pound of methamphetamine was located along with a firearm.

Emily Collar, 30, of Nevada, Missouri, and Joshua Stoneking, 35, of Independence, Missouri, were taken into custody.

Collar has been charged with trafficking drugs second degree, delivery of a controlled substance, and keeping or maintaining a public nuisance. Collar is being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Stoneking was charged with trafficking drugs second degree, delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Stoneking is being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $250,000 bond.