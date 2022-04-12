OzarksFirst is keeping track of criminal cases our crew covers across the Ozarks throughout 2022. This story will be updated regularly as we learn more about these cases.

March 9, 2022

Gage Bittner and Teresa Ireland were charged in connection with the death of a man in Seymour in March. Bittner was charged with Second-Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action. Ireland was charged with Hindering Prosecution.

March 28, 2022

Nikki Goodchild was found dead at her home in Texas County when her children returned home from school on March 28. Joshua Goodchild, the victim’s brother-in-law was charged with First-Degree Murder, Armed Criminal Action, First-Degree Burglary, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

April 5, 2022

A grand jury indicted Damian Henry in the shooting death of James VIneyard. Henry is charged with Armed Criminal Action and First-Degree Murder. According to court documents, Henry told officers that he shot Vineyard because Vineyard was fighting with another man and pulled a knife on him.

April 9, 2022

Deputies in Pulaski County rescued 11 dogs from a home in Dixon on April 9. The dogs were malnourished and neglected. No charges have been filed in this case.

April 9, 2022

Timothy J. Stokes was charged in the death of his father in Humansville in April. Court documents accuse Stokes of causing his father’s death by striking him. Stokes is charged with First-Degree Murder.