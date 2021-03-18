Crime rate on the decline in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews gave the annual unified crime report at the virtual meeting of the Branson Board of Aldermen Thursday, March 18. The report showed that crime had fallen 18% from 2019, but drug crimes were up in 2020 by 8.75%.

“This is actually the second year we have focused on drugs and repeat offenders,” said Chief Matthews. “As I stated earlier, I still believe that most of our crimes are driven by illegal drugs and illegal drug use.”

Calls to the Branson Police Department pertaining to overdose were also up nearly 58%, with overdose deaths in the city rising by 40%.





“I believe the availability of Narcan has produced significant increases in overdose instances,” said Matthews. “I’m afraid the current picture at the US border is such that we will see greater amounts of methamphetamines coming out of Mexico, and this will perpetuate our drug overdose problems in the US.”

You can read the full report on Branson’s website.