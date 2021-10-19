Court documents say man was paid with meth to kill El Dorado Springs man

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo.- Court documents obtained by OzarksFirst say that Andrew Vessey paid Alexzander Masters to cause harm to Johnnie Billings.

On September 17, officers were sent to 215 West Hightower for a check wellbeing call. When officers went into the home, they found 56-year-old Johnnie D. Billings dead inside.

During the investigation, officers found that a black 2006 Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle was stolen from the property. The next day, El Dorado Springs officers recovered the motorcycle in rural El Dorado Springs with the assistance of concerned citizens.

About a month later, on October 14, investigators arrested 34-year-old Andrew Vessey, who has now been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, and armed criminal action. On October 15, officers arrested another man, 22-year-old Alexzander Masters has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, and armed criminal action.

Court documents say Masters confessed to killing Billings by hitting him in the head with a blunt weapon. An autopsy report says Billings’ cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head. Vessey paid Masters with meth and a vehicle in exchange for the death of Billings.

Both men are being held in the Cedar County Jail.