Court date scheduled for Springfield man who is charged in the death of his girlfriend, her son

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man charged with two counts of murder will be in court on March 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m.

Brandon C. King, 29, will be in the Greene County Jail until his court date.

Court documents show King admitted to stabbing two juveniles as well as murdering his girlfriend, 32-year-old Stephanie Plumb, and her son, 13-year-old Dylan Moore on Dec. 31, 2020. His charges are two counts of first-degree murder, one count of child abuse resulting in death, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of abuse of a child, and seven counts of armed criminal action.

Investigators say the suspect said he wanted to kill everyone in the home so he could take some money and Stephanie’s vehicle without any witnesses. According to police, King’s plan was to flee the state after finding out he was facing a new charge in Christian County.