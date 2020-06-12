Convicted felon arrested on two felonies, violation of parole in Arkansas

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — A 36-year-old Arkansas man is charged with two felonies and a parole violation after police found a shotgun and drug paraphernalia in his residence.

On Friday, June 12, at 3:45 a.m. Baxter County deputies responded to a call of a possible drug overdose.

“When deputies arrived, personnel from Mountain Home Fire Department and Baxter Regional Medical Center were on scene and had administered Narcan to the 44-year-old female victim,” the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office said. “She was transported by ambulance to the hospital.”

A background check of the male, who also lived at the residence, showed he was a convicted felon on parole.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies saw a shotgun inside the home and they found syringes “and other drug paraphernalia” after a search of the home.

Due to these findings, Robert Willett, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, was taken into custody. He is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia, which are both felonies.

Pictured is 36-year-old Robert Willett.

Courtesy of the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office

“Willett, who has 39 prior Baxter County Jail bookings, is being held in the Baxter County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond for the firearm possession and a ‘No Bond’ hold on his parole violation, pending his appearance in Baxter County Circuit Court on June 18,” the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office said “more arrests and/or charges” are likely.