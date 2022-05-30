OZARK, Mo. – A 46-year-old man attending a holiday weekend gathering in south-central Christian County is dead after an altercation at the event.

Lt. Justin Gargus of the Christian County Sheriff’s Department said today that the man was shot and killed after he and another man at the gathering were in a physical altercation and the deceased man got a weapon and began threatening others at the home In the 1200 block of Prairie Ridge Road.

Investigation indicates the second man then shot the first, Gargus said.

He was dead when deputies arrived about, 6 p.m. Sunday.

Gargus said the dead man has been identified, but next of kin have not yet been notified.

“That is proving difficult,” Gargus said, “because most of his relatives appear to be dead.

He also apparently was estranged from his family.”

Identity likely will not be available until at least Tuesday, he said.

The man who shot him was still at the scene and was questioned. No arrests have been made at this time, Gargus said.

This is the second shooting in Ozark over the holiday weekend. A shooting on Saturday in Ozark left one person with multiple injuries and one other in custody. The victim was taken to a local hospital but later died of his injuries.