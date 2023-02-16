CLEVER, Mo. — A man is being charged with six felonies after allegedly molesting a child.

Andrew Kyle Shutters, 35, of Clever, is charged with:

Two counts of enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15.

First-degree sexual abuse.

Second-degree child molestation.

First-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk.

First-degree harassment.

According to court documents, the victim told Clever police that when they were 9 and 10, Shutters inappropriately touched them during what Shutters called “tickle time” and “wiggle jiggle time.”

The victim said that Shutters would always tell them that these times were “their little secret.”

Shutters is scheduled to have an arraignment at 9 a.m. on April 12 at the Ozark courthouse. He has not been arrested and no warrant has been issued for his arrest. The charges were filed on Feb. 14. The police report was written on Oct. 7, 2022.

This article will be updated as Shutters’ case progresses.