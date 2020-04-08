Charges filed in disappearance of Missouri man in 2018

by: The Associated Press

FULTON, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged with abandoning a corpse in the case of a central Missouri man who was missing for more than a year before his remains were found.

Sheriffs departments in Audrain and Callaway counties say 39-year-old Timothy Sullins, of Raymondville, was charged in the death of Matthew Beauchamp, of Mexico. Beauchamp had not been seen since September 2018.

His remains were found on a county road west of Mokane in December. Authorities believe Beauchamp may died from a drug overdose at a Callaway County home in 2018.

Investigators allege Sullins and another person moved Beauchamp’s body. The second person has since died.

