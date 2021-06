CEDAR COUNTY, Mo.– A suspect in Cedar County has been arrested following an investigation into the burglary and theft at Amvets Post 116 located in Stockton.

Irvin John Rill, 64, has been charged with felony burglary, stealing and property damage.

Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and Pettis County Sheriff’s Office obtained numerous evidence items after a search warrant was placed for Rill’s residence in Sedalia.

The burglary was initially reported on May 22.