Cassidy Rainwater’s accused kidnappers to appear in court tomorrow

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. – Two men accused of kidnapping a Dallas County woman will have their first court appearances Tuesday afternoon in Buffalo, Missouri.

Authorities were told Cassidy Rainwater, 33, was last seen in late July. She was reported missing by family on August 25th.

James Phelps, 58, and Timothy Norton, 56, were arrested in September, charged with felony kidnapping.

Court documents accuse Phelps and Norton of holding Cassidy Rainwater in a cage on a property on Moon Valley Road near Windyville, Missouri.

Both Phelps and Norton were scheduled for an arraignment on September 28th, but the hearing was postponed until the two could be assigned public defenders.

Norton’s public defender filed a motion for discovery in the case on September 30th. Phelps’ public defender filed the same motion on October 1st.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Phelps and Norton are scheduled for a criminal hearing.

Phelps will be seen by Judge Lisa Henderson at 11:00 am at the Dallas County Courthouse. Norton’s hearing is scheduled for later that day at 1:30 pm.

Very few details on this case have been released by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, including whether Cassidy Rainwater has been found.

OzarksFirst has not been able to confirm any new information with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office since Phelps and Norton were arrested.