Car thefts on the rise nationally due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Car thefts are on the rise with more people staying home due to COVID-19

Austin, Texas saw a 50% in auto thefts in April.

A police officer in Austin says the virus has created the ‘perfect storm’ of opportunity because drivers are not using their cars regularly, and schools and businesses are closed.

Springfield Police suggest to park in lighted and busy areas when possibl and to not hide a spare key on your car since they are usually easy to find.

