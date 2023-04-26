CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A married couple was arrested after law enforcement found a substantial amount of drugs in their home.

Justin Wayne McLain, 25, and Laura Anne McLain, 42, both of Camdenton, were each charged with four felonies:

First-degree drug trafficking.

Three counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, Camdenton police, Camden County deputies and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on April 24 at a Hopkin’s Circle home in Camdenton.

Law enforcement found multiple United State Postal Service packages with real return names and addresses that held narcotics, a cooler with “numerous suspected narcotics,” a tackle box with narcotics, two sheets of LSD tabs, a cardboard box with seven large bags of mushrooms, a disposable kitchen bag with pills, and more.

They also found spiral notebooks in which names, addresses and drug names were written.

During an interview, Laura admitted she know the packages with coming and going to the residents and that narcotic sales were happening. One of the packages was addressed to her.

Justin told law enforcement that Laura was not involved and that the packages were all his. The interviewer believed from the drugs, packaging material and shipping labels that Justin was selling drugs online and mailing them.

Three children born in 2007, 2009 and 2016 lived at the residence. When law enforcement arrived, drugs were located on the living room coffee table.

During the search of the home, officers found:

LSD gummies: 41g

LSD paper: 32g

Psilocybin mushrooms: 1002g

Methamphetamine pills: 128g, 420 pills

DMT: 29g in 10 bags

MDA: 15.2g in six bags

MDMA: 17.9g in nine bags

Mescaline: 5.2g in three bags

Ketamine: 32.7g in 13 bags

O-Acetylpsilocin: .3g

2C-B: 6.5g in three bags

Cocaine: 3.4g in three bags

Suboxone: 116 sublingual films

2C-E: .2g

14 bags of unknown powders and crystals

65 unknown pills

Both McLains were scheduled to have an initial appearance at the Camden County Courthouse at 1:15 p.m. on April 25.