CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo.– A Camden County man is scheduled to be sentenced for murdering a woman and her mother over what police said was a disagreement about the woman’s sexual identity.

Steven Ray Endsley, 60, was found guilty of two counts first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and arson to the second degree.

Endsley was first arrested in 2016 for the deaths of 27-year-old Danielle M. Smith and 61-year-old Teresa A. Jackson.

In a press release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said Endsley and Smith had an ongoing disagreement over Smith’s identity as a lesbian.

Their remains were found in the burned-out hull of the mobile home they lived in.

According to a probable cause statement, an autopsy showed Smith was stabbed five times and Jackson two times.

Endsley was Smith’s next-door neighbor. The two frequently fought, and on one occasion Endsley allegedly showed a firearm while on Smith’s property.

Endsley is scheduled to be sentenced on May 23. First-degree murder carries a minimum punishment of life imprisonment without eligibility for parole.