CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The search for a Lake Ozark man is underway after someone was shot in an apartment in Four Seasons on Monday, March 27.

Law enforcement is searching for James C. Mark, 31, of Lake Ozark. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to a press release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies responded to a shooting report at an apartment complex on Scarsdale Circle in Four Seasons on the night of March 27, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Witnesses said the man who shot him was white, had a mustache, was wearing a gray sweatshirt and ran into the woods after the shooting.

During the search for the man, CCSO deputies got a call about an attempted auto theft at a house near the scene. When they arrived there, they found clothes that matched the description of what the shooter was wearing. A witness identified the man who attempted the auto theft as Mark.

Mark has ties to Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. He might be driving a black 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe with Oklahoma plates: LDV 623. However, he may have stolen another vehicle, according to a press release from the CCSO.