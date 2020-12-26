Burglar caught inside house, arrested in Baxter County

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark.– A man was arrested in Baxter County after being found inside of another person’s home on Christmas.

Lawrence Olson, 52, was dressed in camouflage and found with various valuables of the homeowner in his possession.

A release from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office said a neighbor of the homeowner’s had been watching the house for several days and discovered a break-in had occurred, finding a hole underneath the house through the crawl space going from the house to the garage. With supervision of Baxter County deputies, the neighbor went inside and found Olson laying underneath one of the beds in the house.

Baxter County Sheriff’s Office said Olson claimed to have permission from the homeowner to be inside the house and had come inside for a nap.

The homeowner said Olson did not have permission to be inside the home or to have possession of their property.

Olson was arrested and transported to the Baxter County Detention Center and is facing charges of residential burglary and theft of property.