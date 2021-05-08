Buffalo Police seek help identifying suspects after ATM, vehicle theft

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, Mo.– Two suspects are being searched for following the theft of an ATM using a stolen vehicle.

At 5:25 a.m. Buffalo Police Department responded to reports of an ATM theft at Cash Saver Grocery.

After investigation it was learned the vehicle used to commit the theft had also been stolen. The vehicle was recovered in the Buffalo area.

Footage of the crime has been released:

If anybody has information on the identities of the two suspects, they are asked to contact the Buffalo Police Department at (417) 345-2709, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 345-2441 or dispatch at (417) 345-1999.

