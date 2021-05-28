Branson Police Department investigates an armed robbery

BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened Wednesday, May 26, near a parking garage in downtown Branson.

According to the victims who called the police, a man approached their parked car, displayed a handgun, and demanded a woman’s purse. The suspect then ran for a short distance and then drove westbound in a black, foreign-made, four-door sedan.

Police say the suspect was wearing a long-sleeved shirt, sweat pants or jeans, and black shoes.

No one was hurt, but the Branson Police Department is asking the public’s help for any information tied to the incident.

If you have any information, contact the Branson Police Department’s Citizen Alert to Crime Hotline (CATCH) at 417-334-1085 or fill out an online Crime Tip Submission.

