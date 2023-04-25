SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Branson man accused of a Webb City murder was arrested in Springfield on Monday, April 24.

Nicholas Kyle Berry, 51, of Branson, is charged with four felonies:

First-degree murder.

First-degree robbery.

Two counts of armed criminal action.

Nicholas Berry mugshot

According to court documents from Jasper County, Berry is accused of an April 9 murder from Webb City, on the outskirts of Joplin.

The documents accuse Berry of stabbing Maria L. Whitaker, 39, of Joplin, in the upper chest and neck, causing her death. Witnesses said they observed Berry arguing with her over money. The witnesses said they saw Berry pat Whitaker down and Whitaker slap his hand away. Berry then allegedly stabbed her and took money from her pocket.

Law enforcement announced that they were searching for Berry on April 12.

On Monday, April 24, around 1:10 p.m., the United States Marshal’s Service Task Force arrested Berry on West Sunshine Street in Springfield. He was taken to the Greene County Jail, where he is being held as he waits for extradition to Jasper County, according to the Webb City Police Department.

Berry is not yet scheduled for a court appearance. OzarksFirst will update this article as Berry’s case progresses.