BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An employee with the Benton County Jail was arrested for rape on Sunday, May 24.

Teddy Dalton, 29, was arrested and is facing a charge of rape.

Benton County Detectives were notified of a sexual assault that took place in the early morning hours.

Dalton is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation.

Dalton is being held at the Washington County Jail with no bond listed.