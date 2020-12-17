Baxter County police discover body, Three suspects charged

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — The Baxter County Sheriff’s Department has recovered a body and three people involved with the case have been charged.

Allison Cunningham

Skylar Brazil

Ryan Lindsey

On Dec. 16, Baxter County deputies were told by a 911 caller about a burned vehicle off Old Arkana Road, South of Mountain Home, with what looked to be a body inside.

When deputies arrived, they found the vehicle with what appeared to be human remains inside. They said it seemed to have been there for several days.

The body was sent to a Medical Examiner’s Office at the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock. Investigators from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Mountain Home Police Department and Arkansas State Police and Baxter County Coroner’s Office began looking into the case.

On Wednesday evening, Dec. 16, a suspect was found by police, but he fled on foot. The suspect, 38-year-old Skylar Whitney Brazil, was later found hiding in the weeds by a K-9 and taken to the Baxter County Detention Center.

Arrest warrants were made for two other suspects that were arrested in Brownsville, Texas. The other two suspects are Ryan James Lindsey, 27, and Allison June Beckham Cunningham, 42.

All three of the suspects have been charged with first-degree murder. Brazil’s bond is at $500,000, while Lindsey and Beckham’s bond is set at $1 million.

The medical examiner is not releasing the name of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.