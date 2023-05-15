CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Things got heated at a little league baseball game over the weekend in Camden County.

According to a press release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to the Ballparks National in Macks Creek on May 13 to respond to a disturbance involving an umpire and the parent of one of the players.

A witness said they were shoved by the umpire during a disagreement. Deputies went to talk to the umpire in question, but the umpire would not give them his name and attempted to walk away from the deputy. The deputy attempted to stop the umpire.

According to the deputy and witnesses, the umpire took the deputy down in a chokehold. They began to struggle, but people nearby came to assist and free the deputy.

The umpire was arrested and identified as Neal Allen Sidebottom, 56, of Versailles.

Neal Sidebottom mugshot

The deputy was treated for injuries at a local hospital.

Sidebottom has been charged with one felony count of first-degree assault and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. He was being held at the Camden County Jail on a $100,000 as of May 15.