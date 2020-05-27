Baltimore police officer shot, taken to “shock trauma” after car chase

BALTIMORE– A Baltimore police officer was injured in a shooting and taken to Shock Trauma last night.

The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop after seeing a car drive erratically. The car did not stop, and after a vehicle pursuit, the suspect crashed into a parked car and fled on foot. While on foot, the suspect fired at the officer and struck them in the lower abdomen.

The officer was wearing a bulletproof vest, which Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said likely saved his life. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

After shooting the officer, the suspect carjacked a nearby car and remains at large.