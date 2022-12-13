SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – An Ava man was indicted by a federal grand jury for producing child pornography after photos were found behind a wall of his former residence.

Harold Lloyd Blair, Jr., 66, was charged with an indictment in Springfield on December 6.

The indictment alleges that Blair used a minor to produce child pornography from January 1, 2012, to December 31, 2013.

According to the United States Department of Justice, the investigation began on Dec. 2, 2022, when workers employed by Douglas County, Mo., discovered a filing cabinet that contained images of child pornography in a house they were tearing down. Workers using heavy equipment tore into a wall and found the filing cabinet, then contacted the Douglas County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department. Investigators learned that Blair had sold the house to the county.

State charges were originally filed against Blair in Douglas County but will be dismissed by the Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney instead of the federal indictment.

The charge contained in this indictment is simply an accusation and not evidence of guilt.