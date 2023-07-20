DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — A couple from Ava is facing a collective nine felony charges after Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about shots being fired at a neighbor’s home.

Joshua Douglas Bettis, 35 of Ava, is charged with:

Three felony counts of first-degree assault.

Three felony counts of armed criminal action.

One felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

One felony count of unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.

Tabitha Nikol Medlock, 40, of Ava, is charged with:

One felony count of unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.

Tabitha Medlock and Joshua Bettis mugshots, courtesy of the Douglas County Jail

According to court documents obtained by OzarksFirst, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an Ava residence at 11 p.m. on July 17 to investigate a report that the caller’s neighbors had fired a gun into his house.

When a deputy arrived, they could hear Bettis yelling outside. Deputies gathered around with an armored truck and told Bettis to come out of his home through a PA system. They called Bettis and told him to leave, but Bettis hung up.

Eventually, Bettis and Medlock exited the residence and were taken into custody.

Inside the home, deputies found ammunition, bullet-proof vests and several firearms. While searching the house, a deputy found an ammo can and noted that it did not rattle as though it had ammo in it. When the deputy opened the can, they discovered it contained gunpowder, fuses and a homemade pipe bomb. The bomb squad was called in.

Earlier that day, Bettis and his neighbor had been in a dispute. The neighbor said Bettis threatened to kill him and fired his pistol into the ground. Later, Bettis could be heard firing weapons, but the neighbor could not tell if it was at his property. The neighbor was told there was nothing illegal about him shooting weapons on his property.

On July 18, a search warrant on Bettis’ property was executed. Law enforcement found:

A loaded Glock 17 handgun.

A loaded Walther P22 handgun.

BCM AR-15.

Magazines for an AR, AK and Glock 17.

.223 brass

Camo bag containing .223 and 9mm ammo.

Plate carrier with plates

Explosive device

Various components used in bomb-making, including aluminum shavings with black powder, ammonia nitrate, aluminum powers and more.

Bettis and Medlock are scheduled to have a bond reduction hearing at 10 a.m. on July 28. Bettis is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond and Medlock is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond.