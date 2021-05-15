Authorities rescue 9 human trafficking victims in Missouri

by: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Law enforcement agencies say they rescued nine human trafficking victims and two children during an operation at a Missouri hotel.

The Missouri Attorney General’s office said in a news release Saturday that the operation Friday night at the Holiday Inn East hotel in Columbia resulted in two suspects also being detained.

Participating agencies included the Columbia Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, among others. Law enforcement authorities released few details, citing the ongoing investigation.

