Authorities: Missouri man threatened to give clerks COVID-19

ASHLAND, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 26-year-old central Missouri man is jailed after he threatened to give two store clerks COVID-19 by coughing on them.

Anthony Nunes, of Ashland, is charged with two counts of first-degree harassment. The Jefferson City-News Tribune reports Nunes was coughing and told clerks in two stores that he had the virus. One incident was reported Friday and the other on Saturday.

He was being held Monday in the Cole County jail on $5,000 bond. Sheriff John Wheeler says officers routinely take the temperature of incoming inmates and as of Monday, Nunes did not have a fever.