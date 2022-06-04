AURORA, Mo.– One person has been hospitalized following a shooting at an Aurora motel on Friday, June 3.

At about 5:07 p.m. Aurora-Marionville Police Department said they received a report of shots being fired at the Aurora Inn Motel. On arrival, officers found a victim who had been shot in the upper leg during an altercation.

Aurora-Marionville PD said a suspect, 22-year-old Cole Walker, was located and arrested shortly after. Walker is currently being held in the Lawrence County Jail.

The victim of the shooting is in stable condition. At this time police believe there is no danger to the public.