SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An Aurora man pleaded guilty in federal court to three felonies relating to meth conspiracy and firearms.

Brian E. Hall, 45, of Aurora, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

By admitting guilt, Hall admitted to being a part of a drug-trafficking conspiracy that lasted from November 2020 to April 2022.

According o a press release from the United States Department of Justice, Hall admitted to traveling to Arizona and Oklahoma multiple times to purchase anywhere from 20 to 50 pounds of meth and bring it to Missouri.

An informant helped law enforcement buy 413 grams of meth for $1,400 from Hall on June 16, 2021, and 431.27 grams of meth from Hall for $3,500 on June 22, 2021.

When law enforcement raided Hall’s home on April 28 of 2022, they seized seven pounds of meth, a semi-automatic pistol and $57,000 in cash.

Hall has not yet been sentenced.