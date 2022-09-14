AURORA, Mo. — An Aurora man was arrested and charged with four felony counts of first-degree rape Tuesday night.

Matthew A. Fries, 40. of Aurora allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl four times between Sept. 1-7. According to a probable cause statement, Fries invited the girl to stay with him during those dates. The victim reported that Fries asked her if she wanted to have sex and that she said no. She suffered injuries as a result of the acts.

The day before she left for home, Fries forced her to shower in his bathroom against her will by shoving her into it. He watched her shower and washed her clothes. He told her he wished he met the victim with he was 17 instead of his wife.

In the statement, the victim said Fries had another pending case with similar allegations from another victim. They spoke about it, and Fries said that if he was charged, he was going to kill his mother and specific police officers before he went to jail.

Fries is being held in the Lawrence County Jail without bond. He has a bond appearance hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 19.