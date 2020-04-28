Arrest made in arson of Islamic Center in Cape Girardeau

Crime

by: Ashley Byrd, Missourinet

Posted: / Updated:
Police-lights-file-jpg_20160311083302-159532

(Missourinet)– A suspect was arrested Monday in connection to the arson of the Islamic Center in Cape Girardeau.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department says 42-year-old Nicholas J Proffitt from Cape Girardeau was arrested without incident and is held at the department, under a no-bond warrant for felony burglary in the first degree, felony arson in the first degree and felony property damage in the first degree. Investigators said in a press release, “the defendant was knowingly motivated to do so by reason of a motive related to the religion of the people who worship at the Islamic Center.”

The attack to the property happened on the first night of Ramadan, a holy month in the Islamic faith.

Police made the arrest after publishing a security photo of a suspect and the FBI offered a reward for information in the case.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department worked with FBI, the ATF, the Missouri State Fire Marshal Office, and the Perryville Police Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now