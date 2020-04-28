Arrest made in arson of Islamic Center in Cape Girardeau

(Missourinet)– A suspect was arrested Monday in connection to the arson of the Islamic Center in Cape Girardeau.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department says 42-year-old Nicholas J Proffitt from Cape Girardeau was arrested without incident and is held at the department, under a no-bond warrant for felony burglary in the first degree, felony arson in the first degree and felony property damage in the first degree. Investigators said in a press release, “the defendant was knowingly motivated to do so by reason of a motive related to the religion of the people who worship at the Islamic Center.”

The attack to the property happened on the first night of Ramadan, a holy month in the Islamic faith.

Police made the arrest after publishing a security photo of a suspect and the FBI offered a reward for information in the case.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department worked with FBI, the ATF, the Missouri State Fire Marshal Office, and the Perryville Police Department.