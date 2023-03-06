BAXTER COUNTY, Ark, — An Arkansas man was arrested on suspicion of making death threats and potential bombs.

Tristan Jedidiah Huber, 27, of Viola, was arrested on charges of first-degree solicitation to commit murder, first-degree terroristic threatening, threatening fire or bombing, theft of property and criminal mischief. He has not yet been formally charged.

According to a press release from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, someone called law enforcement on March 3 to report that Huber had made a death threat against someone in Baxter County. They provided deputies with “very explicit and detailed text messages” that indicated Huber was trying to get a third party to help him kill the victim.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office also got a report that Huber was making a bomb to use against the victim.

When FCSO deputies arrived at Huber’s home and took him into custody, they searched the property and found what looked to be a homemade explosive device. The Arkansas State Bomb Squad was called to take care of it. The device was “non-operational, but they did observe components that could be assembled to make an operational explosive device.”

Huber is being held at the Baxter County Detention Center on a $110,000 bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for today, March 6.

This article will be updated as more information is released.