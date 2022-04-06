SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Greene County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an active homicide investigation after the remains of a man who’d been reported missing were found earlier Wednesday.

Dan Myers, 51, was first reported missing from the Springfield area on March 22. His remains were discovered on Farm Road 167 in the early afternoon.

One person has been taken into custody related to the investigation. Multiple police vehicles responded to the scene.

Farm Road 167 is just north of Springfield. One lane is closed so authorities can investigate the scene. Authorities said the lane will likely remain closed until around 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 6.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be provided as they become available.