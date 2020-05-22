5 teens shot, 1 fatally, in 24 hours in St. Louis County

Crime

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Five teenagers were shot in a 24-hour period in St. Louis County, one of them fatally, in what is shaping up to be another violent year involving young victims in the region.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a 16-year-old from Iowa was killed in a shooting Tuesday night and a 14-year-old girl was shot in the hand early Wednesday and hospitalized.

The violence came after two children’s hospitals in St. Louis reported earlier this week that they’ve been seeing a concerning number of juvenile shooting victims. The region drew widespread attention last year when more than a dozen children were killed in shootings. 

