5 Agape Boarding School workers charged with assault

STOCKTON, Mo. – Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Gaither has charged five workers at the Agape Boarding School with assault charges after an investigation into allegations of abuse of minors living there.

The boarding school is one of two Cedar County boarding facilities being investigated after claims of abuse.

Gaither’s office listed the following charges filed today:

Seth Duncan – 5 counts of Class E Felony of assault in the 3 rd degree.

degree. Scott Dumar – 4 counts of Class E Felony of assault in the 3 rd degree.

degree. Trent Hartman – 2 counts of Class E Felony of assault in the 3 rd degree.

degree. Christopher McElroy – 1 count of Class E Felony of assault in the 3 rd degree.

degree. Everett Graves – 1 count of Class E Felony of assault in the 3rd degree.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office is assisting in the investigation that arose after more than one person came forward with allegations, according to a source at the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Prosecutor Gaither said in March that his office had spoken with the attorney general’s office because it had earlier been involved in investigating another Cedar County facility, The Circle of Hope boarding school.

Court documents that would provide more details about the allegations and investigation are not available. Circuit Judge Thomas Pyle has heightened security in the case because there are minors involved in the allegations.