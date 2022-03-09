SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A man from Rogersville was sentenced to 30 years for three separate convictions involving child sexual exploitation, illegal firearm possession and an investment fraud scheme of nearly $1 million.

Roy G. Harris Jr., 57, was given the 30-year on Wednesday, March 9.

Harris is also being ordered to pay back $809,260 in restitution to victims of his fraud scheme and another $5,000 to the victim of the child sexual exploitation.

Harris first pled guilty to a charge of wire fraud on February 27, 2019. He was then indicted with two more cases, one in August 2019 for felon in possession of a firearm, possessing an illegal firearm and unlawfully possessing an unregistered firearm, and another case in March 2021 of sexual exploitation of a minor and receiving and distributing child pornography.

Harris pled guilty to all charges listed above.

The total loss victims suffered as a result of Harris’ fraud scheme totaled to at least $921,250. Authorities said Harris garnered investments using his companies, Orthogistic, LLC, and Amniogistic, LLC and Orthogistic Labs, Inc. from victims by making false representations and using money obtained from victims for personal benefit. Harris also failed to disclose to investors a prior conviction in 2002 of felony crimes of fraud, deceptive business practice and stealing.

Harris was then also charged for illegally possessing 19 firearms, including 12 rifles and seven pistols.

While investigating Harris’ firearms offenses authorities said they also discovered images and videos of child pornography, including an image of a victim under the age of 15 who Harris had met online and engaged in sexual activity with.

While awaiting trial, authorities said Harris also made video calls from the Greene County Jail to ask for assistance with murdering several witnesses in an attempt to reduce his sentence.

Harris’ 30-year sentence will not be eligible for parole.